Human resources management software keeps track of all employees and information related to them, and the tracking is usually done in a vast database. The software solutions are implemented to streamline human resource functions, which include core HR, recruiting, talent management, workforce planning, and analytics. Human resource management solutions are increasingly implemented in educational institutes, BFSI, government, healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail, and others.

Currently, the US is dominating the human resource management software market in terms of adoption, which in turn boost the demand for the social resource management software market. The US is a technologically developed country; hence, the adoption of advanced technologies is high across various sectors of the country. The US has the presence of a diverse range of industries and is the world’s leading high-tech innovators, which further drives the adoption of human resource management software in the country. Being a technologically advanced country, the US attracts a large number of companies from different sectors to set up their headquarters in the country.

Moreover, the US government is focusing strongly on increasing labor productivity as well as efficiency with the help of HRM solutions for attendance, payroll, time, and talent management activities in the organizations which further boost the human resource management software market in the country.

NORTH AMERICA HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – SEGMENTATION

North America Human Resource Management Software Market – By Component

Solution Core HR Recruiting and Talent Management Workforce Planning and Analytics Others

Services Professional Services Integration and Deployment Support and Maintenance Training and Consulting Managed Services



North America Human Resource Management Software Market – By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

North America Human Resource Management Software Market – By End-User

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Government

Educational Institutes

Others

North America Human Resource Management Software Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America Human resource management software Companies Mentioned

Accenture PLC

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

IBM Corporation

Kronos Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

Paycom Software, Inc.

SAP SE

Ultimate Software Group Inc.

Workday, Inc.

