The adoption of advanced and innovative technologies across the region is high. Rapid developments, digitalization of the economy, and adequate government support are some of the attributable factors that have ensured the smooth transition of these economies from the developing stage towards a developed stage.

Furthermore, developing countries in the region are also focusing on offering corporate assessment services to the businesses in order to gain traction in the APAC region. For instance, Profiles Asia Pacific, the Philippines-based company, offers employment assessment products to help businesses select the right candidate and develop them to their full potential; it also provides reliable information that allows the company to make an informed decision. These factors are likely to drive the .

The technological improvements, competitive demands for talent, and candidate-centric hiring have generated robust, profitable forces that are driving changes in corporate assessment methods. Several organizations in the APAC are demanding shorter and more engaging candidate experiences to help them target talent. Innovative corporate assessment techniques are also being developed in the APAC. Such type of factors are likely to drive the component assessment service market.

The Rest of Asia-Pacific corporate assessment service market is expected to grow at a decent CAGR of from 2019 to 2027. According to International Labor Organization (ILO), the region continues to create jobs at a very rapid rate; unemployment in the region is projected to remain low by the international standards. Such factors are likely to drive the corporate assessment market.

