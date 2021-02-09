A deluge valve is a type of system control valve that is used in a deluge system. It delivers a huge quantity of water in a short period of time over a large area. It is widely used in high danger areas such as aircraft hangers, fire processing facilities, chemical storage, power plants, as it is dealing with inflammable liquid. Additionally, these valves are also used for fire protection systems, where the heavy requirement of distribution of pressurized water from nozzles or sprinkles. Thereby, the increasing need of the deluge vale among the end-user, which anticipating in the growth of the deluge valve market during the forecast period.

Deluge valves are commonly used to control the flow of water during a fire breakout. Increasing use of advanced innovative technologies against fire by using different types of valves are booming the demand for the deluge valve market. Growing infrastructural activities and rising awareness among users regarding the advantages of deluge valves are also supports the growth of the deluge valve market. Furthermore, rising awareness about safety precautions against fire coupled with the rapid urbanization and industrialization are expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the deluge valve market.

The report also includes the profiles of key deluge valve companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

BERMAD

Cla-Val

Flow-Tek Valves & Controls Inc

Johnson Controls International plc

Mueller SV, Ltd.

NAFFCO FZCO

NITTAN COMPANY, LTD.

Reliable Automatic Sprinkler Co., Inc.

SIRON Fire Protection

Viking Group Inc.

Global Deluge Valve Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Size (Below 6, 6 to 25, 25 to 50, More Than 50); Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Deluge Valve Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the deluge valve industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview deluge valve market with detailed market segmentation as size, application, and geography. The global deluge valve market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading deluge valve market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the deluge valve market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global deluge valve market is segmented on the basis of size, application. On the basis of size the market is segmented as below 6, 6 to 25, 25 to 50, more than 50. On the basis of application the market is segmented as residential, commercial, industrial.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global deluge valve market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The deluge valve market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting deluge valve market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the deluge valve market in these regions.

What You Can Expect from Our Report:

Deluge Valve Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2027 with CAGR]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

Market Size Breakdown by Product/ Service Types – [ ]

Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

Brand wise Ranking of Major Market Players globally.

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Deluge Valve Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

