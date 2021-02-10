Global Dental Syringes Market: Overview

Dental syringes are used by dentists and consist of a hermetically sealed glass cartridge, which stores anesthetic solution that has to be injected. The rising prevalence of oral problems worldwide is stimulating the growth of the global dental syringes market. These syringes generally have a metallic or plastic body. They can be disposable, non-disposable, and safety syringes. The common types of dental syringes are aspirating and non-aspirating.

Global Dental Syringes Market: Snapshot

Staggering increase in the number of people suffering from some of the other oral issues or dental disorders is one of the key factors behind the growth of the global Dental syringes market. Patients suffering from all age groups from young to old Drive the demand for dental syringes. Put oral health and increase consumption of sodas and Suites are some of the other factors that will help the market for dental syringes to grow. In addition to this the rapid increase in geriatric population will also help the growth of the market.

Poor food eating habits as well as deficiency of vitamin A and D are resulting in an increase incidence of enamel hypoplasia which in turn is driving the growth of the global Dental syringes Market. In addition to this people suffering from a deficiency of vitamin B complex have issues such as burning sensation in the mouth and this too will result in a high demand for dental syringes.

Across the globe, patients are seeking dental services in emerging nations and this is expected to be a trend which will grow even in the future. This is because emerging Nations offer dental services and treatment at cheaper price. The mushrooming medical tourism industry will drive the dental syringes market in the emerging nations. Affordable and quality dental care is offered in emerging nations with as the developed nations provide the same treatment at high cost. All these factors are making emerging nations a lucrative market for dental syringes. The dental syringes market in the emerging nations is also growing on account of technological advancements in these nations.

Global Dental Syringes Market: Key Trends

The rapidly growing global geriatric population is one of the primary factors augmenting the global dental syringes market. Aged people are more prone to cavities and other dental issues, which makes them potential consumers of dental syringes. The enforcement of stringent government regulations to curb the incidence of needlestick injuries is also working in favor of the global market. In addition, advancements in the design of syringes and underlying technologies are providing a fillip to the global market. However, the dearth of skilled dental surgeons is adversely affecting the growth of the global dental syringes market.

Global Dental Syringes Market: Market Potential

The rise in the number of cases of syringe-swapping and infection through used needles is prompting players in the global market to offer dental syringes that reduce the likelihood of such incidents. A case in point is Vista Dental, which in April 2015 announced that its portfolio now consists of 12 cc and 3 cc color-coded syringes. Different color codes of syringes allow clinicians to conveniently organize and identify solutions and irrigants.

Another trend which is opening new avenues for market participants is the growing popularity of prefilled dental syringes. For instance, in February 2017, Henry Schein launched Monoject Disposable Dental Injector. The injector is a ready-to-use assembly consisting of a fully operational syringe with the drug cartridge pre-loaded and a needle attached. Such models enable direct disposal with no disassembly required. Therefore, the advent of such syringes is providing a tremendous boost to the global dental syringes market.

Global Dental Syringes Market: Geographical Segmentation

The key segments analyzed in the report on the basis of geography are Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe will account for a large cumulative share in the global market throughout the review period. The high prevalence of oral diseases due to the eating habits of the populace is contributing to the growth of the region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to register a noteworthy CAGR during the same period.

The widening base of population suffering from target diseases coupled with the increasing geriatric population is supplementing the growth of the region. Moreover, the growing awareness among healthcare professionals pertaining to needlestick injuries is fuelling the growth of APAC. Other than this, the booming medical tourism sector and government initiatives to improve the healthcare infrastructure are also translating into the greater uptake of dental syringes.

Global Dental Syringes Market: Competitive Landscape

The majority of key players in the global dental syringes market will look upon mergers and acquisitions as key growth strategies. Several players are striving to expand their geographical outreach and particularly expand their businesses in emerging regions to capitalize the immense potential in these regions. Market participants are also focusing towards product launches and collaborations to enhance their visibility. Some of the major companies operating in the global dental syringes market are Septodent, Power Dental USA Inc., A. Titan Instrument Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, 3M Company, Vista Dental Products, Dentsply International Inc., and Power Dental USA Inc.

