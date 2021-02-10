The Infrared Color Sorter Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation- type, application, and geography. The global infrared color sorter market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading infrared color sorter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the infrared color sorter market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- ANZAI MANUFACTURING, Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd., Comas Industries, Daewon GSI Co., Ltd., Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc., IROM Italia, Metak Color Sorter Machinery Limited, Satake USA, SortexGroup, Yasar Group

The use of color sorter is rising in food industry for sorting different items such as walnuts, nuts, coffee bean, and multi grains. With increasing production of mentioned food items, demand for color sorting is also growing and this factor is thereby driving the growth of infrared color sorter market. In addition to this, the infrared color sorter is also getting used in mining business to color sort ores which is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the infrared color sorter market.

A color sorter machine is an intelligent optical sorting machine developed to separate impurities from mixtures. The machine helps in enhancing screening efficiency while lowering labor costs. Growing agriculture and food industry is contributing towards the increasing adoption rate of color sorter machines.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global infrared color sorter market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The infrared color sorter market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

