The magnetic compass is the most common type of compass. It functions as a pointer to “magnetic north” the local magnetic meridian, because the magnetized needle in its heart aligns itself with the horizontal component of the Earth’s magnetic field. The magnetic field exerts a torque on the needle, pulling the North end or the needle pole approximately towards the North Magnetic Pole of the Earth, and pulling the other towards the South Magnetic Pole of the Earth. Basically military magnetic compass is the type of compass which are specially used by military to know the direction. There are different types of magnetic compass which are available for military use such as steering compass, tactical compass, bearing compass etc. In case of naval forces, compass is used to know the direction of the ship. Navy ships generally comes with the in-build compass and land forces requires the portable magnetic compass to know their direction. More advancement in magnetic compass is expected to drive the market during forecast period.

The growing military operation and combat around the world and rising military expenditure in developing countries is driving the growth of the military magnetic compass market. However, growing counterfeit products market may restrain the growth of the military magnetic compass market. Further, advancements in military magnetic compass in terms of accuracy and optimization are anticipated to create market opportunities for the military magnetic compass market during the forecast period.

Key vendors engaged in this report:

1. Brunton

2. Huish Outdoors, LLC.

3. NavELite

4. PNI Sensor

5. Ritchie Navigation

6. Riviera srl Genova

7. RJE International

8. SIRS Navigation Ltd

9. Suzhou Changfeng Instruments Co, Ltd.

10. True North Technologies

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Military Magnetic Compass market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Military Magnetic Compass market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The research on the Military Magnetic Compass market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Military Magnetic Compass market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

