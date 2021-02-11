Optical sorter comprises a set of automated dedicated systems that emphasizes on automating the process of sorting solid products, using laser beams or cameras. The optical sorter is used to sort various food commodities such as coffee, agricultural seeds, fruit, confectionery, grains nut, meat and seafood; recycling material such as metal, plastic, paper, organic waste; mining material such as industrial minerals and precious metals. Various vendors are making constant improvements with cameras and lenses, and building systems that are faster and better at picking and recovering materials.

The reports cover key market developments in the Optical Sorters as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Optical Sorters are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Optical Sorters in the world market.

1. A/S CIMBRIA

2. ALLGAIER WERKE GmbH

3. Buhler

4. CP Manufacturing, Inc.

5. FOWLER WESTRUP (INDIA) PVT. LIMITED

6. GREEFA

7. Key Technology

8. NEWTEC A/S

9. Pellenc St

10. Sesotec Asm Srl

The growing need to reduce delivery and process time in the food industry and increasing automation in industries in order to increase productivity are some of the major factor driving the growth of the optical sorter market. However, high initial investment and maintenance costs are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the global optical sorter market. Furthermore, strict government regulations and policies regarding food security and growing labor costs involved with it are some of the elements boosting the growth of the optical sorter market.

