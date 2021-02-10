ReportsWeb.com has announced the addition of the “Electric Vehicle Charging System Market 2026” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Electric vehicle charging systems are used for charging batteries of electric vehicles and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, various automobile giants and electric component companies are working toward the development of advanced electric vehicle charging systems to meet the rise in demand for electric vehicles.

Electric vehicle charging system is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to increasing government initiatives for deployment of electric vehicle charging stations.

Key players profiled in the report include General Electric Company, Evatran Group, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Delta Electronics, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation Plc, Tesla Motors, Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP, Siemens AG, ClipperCreek, Inc. and others.

The global electric vehicle charging system market is segmented on the basis of product type, mode of charging, charging voltage level and region. By product, it is classified into home charging systems and commercial charging systems. By mode of charging, it is categorized into plug-in charging system and wireless charging system. By charging voltage level, it is divided into level 1, level 2 and level 3. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

