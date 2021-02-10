ReportsWeb.com has announced the addition of the “Ceramic Injection Molding Market 2026” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

The global ceramic injection molding (CIM) market size was $375.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $746.2 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%. Ceramic injection molding is a type of powder injection molding process. This process uses ceramic powder, which includes zirconia, alumina and others to produce intricate shaped ceramic components for varied end-use industries such as aviation, healthcare, electronics and others.

The adoption of ceramic injection molding technology to form a wide range of components across industries fosters the ceramic injection molding market growth during the forecast period. Cost-effectiveness and low production time lead the manufacturing sector to integrate CIM. In addition, the global ceramic injection molding market experiences growth owing to the rapid increase in investment in the industrial sector and high demand for injection-molded ceramic products in the automotive and healthcare sectors.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012983202/sample

Key players profiled in the report include ARBURG GmbH + Co KG, Kl?ger Spritzguss GmbH & Co. KG, CoorsTek, Inc., Ortech Advanced Ceramics, Indo-MIM, MICRO, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Nishimura Advanced Ceramics, OECHSLER AG and Paul Rauschert GmbH & Co. KG.

Major players such as ARBURG, Morgan Advanced Materials plc. and others offer advanced ceramic injection molding technology and injection-molded ceramic components to ensure stability and wear resistance thereby fueling the growth of the market. For instance, England based Morgan Advanced Materials plc., offers a variety of CIM materials such as medical grade zirconia, Hilox 998 and Reaction bonded silicon nitride (RBSN) to form injection-molded ceramics components for petrochemical, industrial and medical industries.

However, the threat of substitutes and high investment required by this technology are some of the major challenges faced by the ceramic injection molding market. In contrast, technological developments are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for major players in the industry.

The global ceramic injection molding market is segmented on the basis of material, industry vertical and region. Based on material, the market is divided into alumina, zirconia and others. The alumina segment is anticipated to dominate the global ceramic injection molding market throughout the study period. Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into industrial machinery, automotive, healthcare, electrical & electronics, consumer goods and others. The automotive segment is anticipated to dominate the global ceramic injection molding market throughout the study period.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012983202/discount

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Ceramic Injection Molding Market, By Material

Chapter 5: Ceramic Injection Molding Market, By Industry Vertical

Chapter 6: Ceramic Injection Molding Market, By Region

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Arburg Gmbh + Co Kg

7.2. Coorstek, Inc.

7.3. Indo-Mim Pvt. Ltd.

7.4. Kl

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012983202/buy/5370

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.