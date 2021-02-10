ReportsWeb.com has announced the addition of the “Automotive Telematics Market 2026” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Automotive Telematics Market by Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car and Two-Wheeler), Application (Fleet/Asset Management, Navigation & Location-Based System, Infotainment System, Insurance Telematic, Safety & Security, V2X and Others) and Connectivity Solution (Embedded, Integrated Smartphones and Tethered): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012983200/sample

Key players profiled in the report include Masternaut Limited, TomTom Telematics B.V, Trimble Inc.,Omnitracs,VERIZON, I.D.Systems, Inc., Airbiquity Inc.,Harman International Industries, Inc., MiX Telematics, Teletrac Navman and CARTRACK.

In automotive technology, satellite-based positioning technologies are used to connect telematics solutions via wireless connectivity that enables audio or visual data and drivers to various in-vehicle telematics applications. The automotive telematics market has witnessed a significant growth over the years, owing to increase in trend of connectivity solutions worldwide.

A telematics system offers multiple features such as driver’s emergencies such as roadside assistance, airbag, navigation, vehicle security notification, stolen vehicle tracking services and others. Hardware in telematics control unit consists of infamous “black box” module that integrates a phone, GPS receiver, digital signal processor and microphone for voice recognition. It also gathers diagnostic information from sensors.

The automotive telematics market is segmented on the basis of channel type, vehicle type, connectivity solutions, application and region. By channel type, it is bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. By vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger, commercial vehicles and two-wheeler. By application, it is classified into fleet/asset management, navigation & location-based system, infotainment system, insurance telematics, safety & security, V2X, others. By connectivity solution, it is divided into embedded, integrated smartphones and tethered. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012983200/discount

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Automotive Telematics Market, By Channel Type

Chapter 5: Automotive Telematics Market, By Vehicle Type

Chapter 6: Automotive Telematics Market, By Application

Chapter 7: Automotive Telematics Market, By Connectivity Solutions

Chapter 8: Automotive Telematics Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Company Profile

9.1. Cartrack

9.2. Masternaut Limited

9.3. Mix Telematics

9.4. Omnitracs

9.5. Tomtom Telematics Bv.

9.6. Trimble Inc.

9.7. Verizon

9.8. Harman International (Samsung Electronics)

9.9. I.D.Systems, Inc.

9.10. Teletrac Navman

9.11. Airbiquity Inc.

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012983200/buy/5370

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.