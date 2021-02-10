ReportsWeb.com has announced the addition of the “Automotive Paints Market 2027” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Automotive paint is a paint that is majorly used on the surface of automobiles to protect them from environment damages such as release of VOCs. These paints consist of three layers, primer, base coat and clear coat. Primer is used to get the surface ready for painting, as it helps the surface of the paint to stick to the vehicle. Base coat can be defined as the actual colored paint of the vehicle, which is applied on the top of the primer. A base coat does not contain any hardener or strengthener and is a raw paint applied on the primer. Furthermore, on the top base coat, a layer of clear coat is applied to protect the base coat and to impart a glossy finish.

The global automotive paints market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to upsurge in demand for innovative & eco-friendly automotive paints and increase in automobile production.

Key players profiled in the report include BASF SE, PPG, Akzo Nobel N.V, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, The Sherwin-Williams, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., DuPont, Clariant, Solvay and others.

The global automotive paints market is segmented into coating, texture type, technology, vehicle type and region. On the basis of coating, the market is classified into primer, base coat, clear coat and electrocoat. Depending on texture type, it is segregated into solid, metallic, pearlescent and others. On the basis of technology, it is categorized into waterborne coatings, solvent borne coatings and powder coatings. By vehicle type, it is fragmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

