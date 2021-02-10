Iran Independent News Service

All News

Automotive Lighting Market 2021 Size Share Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026 – DENSO Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck, Hyundai Mobis, Koito Manufacturing, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Osram Licht

Byreportsweb

Feb 10, 2021 , , , ,

ReportsWeb.com has announced the addition of the “Automotive Lighting Market 2026” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Lighting, being a vital component in automotive vehicles, plays an important role in automotive safety. Automotive vehicle consists of variety of lights to increase the visibility in darkness and bad weather conditions. Besides this, these lights also increase the conspicuity of the vehicle. The lighting system comprises lighting and signaling devices. These lighting equipment are placed at different locations in the vehicle such as front, rear, top and interiors. Lighting provides illumination for the driver, helps other drivers and pedestrians on the road to detect the vehicle’s position, direction of movement and size. Further, it also adds aesthetic looks to both interior and exterior parts of the vehicle.

Automotive lightings are anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to increased production and sales of the vehicles and availability of better and adaptive lighting system to be used in automobiles.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012983198/sample

Key players profiled in the report include  DENSO Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Hyundai Mobis, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Osram Licht AG, ROBERT BOSCH GmbH, Stanley Electric Co., Ltd., Valeo and Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH.

The global automotive lighting market is segmented on the basis of technology, vehicle type, application, product sale and region. Based on technology, the market is categorized into halogen, xenon/HID and LED. Based on vehicle type, it is bifurcated into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Based on application, it is divided into front/headlamps, rear lighting, side and interior. Based on product sale, it is classified into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket products. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012983198/discount

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Automotive Lighting Market, By Technology
4.2. Halogens
4.3. Xenon/Hid
4.3.3. Market Analysis By Country
4.4. Led

Chapter 5: Automotive Lighting Market, By Vehicle Type

Chapter 6: Automotive Lighting Market, By Application
Chapter 7: Automotive Lighting Market, By Sales Channel
Chapter 8: Automotive Lighting Market, By Region

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012983198/buy/5370

Contact Us:
Call: +1-646-491-9876
Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

 

https://iranwpd.com/

By reportsweb

Related Post

All News

Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRB) Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2021-2026

Feb 10, 2021 metadata
All News

Curbing carbon footprint by EU through space investments

Feb 10, 2021 Adam
All News

GM targets for 2034 and 2040 are making only electric vehicles and being carbon neutral, respectively

Feb 10, 2021 Adam

You missed

All News

Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRB) Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2021-2026

Feb 10, 2021 metadata
All News

Curbing carbon footprint by EU through space investments

Feb 10, 2021 Adam
All News

GM targets for 2034 and 2040 are making only electric vehicles and being carbon neutral, respectively

Feb 10, 2021 Adam
All News

Offshore renewable energy in the United States

Feb 10, 2021 Adam