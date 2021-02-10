ReportsWeb.com has announced the addition of the “Adventure Tourism Market 2027” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

The global adventure tourism market was valued at $586.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $1,626.7 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2019 to 2026. The substantial boom in the travel and tourism sector fosters the growth of the adventure tourism market. Adventure tourism is defined as travelling outside a person’s regular environment. It serves as adding anchors and activities, amenities and elements that increases attendance, length of stay, average spending and repeat visits; thereby, fueling the growth of the adventure tourism market. Adventure travel may involve various adventurous activities such as rafting, climbing, caving, hiking, cycling, hunting and others. Tourism is one of the most lucrative growing sectors, while adventure tourism is one of its fastest growing segments.

Key players profiled in the report include Austin Adventures, Inc., G Adventures Inc., Mountain Travel Sobek, TUI Ag., ROW Adventures, REI Adventures, InnerAsia Travel Group, Inc., Intrepid Group Limited, Butterfield & Robinson Management Services, Inc, Abercrombie & Kent Group of Companies S.A.

The growth of adventure tourism is driven by increase in government initiatives to promote tourism. Moreover, increase in competition, reduced travel restrictions, economic growth and aggressive promotion strategies are adopted by the regional tourism organizations, which directly contribute to the growth of the adventure tourism market. However, risk involved in adventure travelling and unpredictable weather conditions are some of the major challenges to the adventure tourism industry. Furthermore, increase in trend of social media has created great opportunity for adventure service providers, as Facebook has become the most preferred social network among travelers.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, activity, type of travelers, age group, sales channel and region. By type, the market is classified into hard, soft and others. Based on activity, it is divided into land-based activity, water-based activity and air-based activity. By type of travelers, the market is segmented into solo, friends/group, couple and family. By age group, it is categorized into below 30 years, 30-41 years, 42-49 years and 50 years & above. The sales channel segment includes travel agent and direct. Based on geography, the global adventure tourism market is analyzed across into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

