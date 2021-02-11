Global Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market: Overview

As per the WHO, injuries caused by traffic collisions, falls, burns, and poisoning are responsible for around 9% of deaths worldwide. This is one of the key drivers of demand in the global biomedical warming and thawing devices market. Another factor serving to have a positive impact on the market is the soaring demand for artificial insemination and in-vitro fertilization because of the growing cases of infertility.

Because of such factors, the global biomedical warming and thawing devices market is predicted to rise at a healthy clip over the course of the next few years.

Global Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global biomedical warming and thawing devices market is being bolstered by the growing application of thawing devices in the fields of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. They are mostly used for animal and plant tissue culture in the two areas. Other upcoming, promising application areas are also boding well for the market. Further, surging usage of thawing devices needed for cryopreserved cells has also been supporting growth in the global biomedical warming and thawing devices market.

Efforts by governments across nations to boost the healthcare sector by equipping it with effective devices and manpower has been a boon for the overall global biomedical warming and thawing devices market. Apart from that, continued thrust on building more sophisticated devices underpinned by the latest technologies is also generating uptake in various areas such as transfusion centers, blood banks, clinics, and hospital clinics.

Mainly fuelling the global biomedical warming and thawing devices market is the biopharmaceutical industry where the devices are used to revive cryopreserved cells. Those are used to produce different biopharmaceutical drugs.

However, posing a challenge to the global biomedical warming and thawing devices market is the stringent regulations pertaining to thawed biomedical products and samples.

Global Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market: Trends and Opportunities

Depending upon the type of product, the market can be broadly segmented into manual and automatic. Between the two, the manual biomedical warming and thawing devices account for a greater market share. This is because of its range of applications, easy availability, and affordability. Going forward, however, the automatic biomedical and thawing devices are set to see greater sales. More and more companies are seen manufacturing automated version of thawing devices since it does not change the safety and integrity of biomedical sample. Further, they also serve to bring about determination of vial temperature, multiple detection mechanisms, and determination of phase change initiation.

Depending upon samples, the global biomedical warming and thawing devices market can be classified into ovum/embryo, blood products, and semen. Among those, the blood samples hold maximum share in the market because of the surging cases of road accidents and the increasing number of storage centers and blood banks.

Global Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market: Regional Analysis

From a geographical perspective, the global biomedical warming and thawing devices market is currently being led by the U.S. in North America. This is because of the nation is home to numerous blood banks and transfusion centers which store frozen samples. A superior healthcare infrastructure in the region is also responsible for driving its market. In the near future, the Asia pacific biomedical warming and thawing devices market is predicted to rise at the maximum pace because of its large population and strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

Global Biomedical Warming and Thawing Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent participants in the global biomedical warming and thawing devices market are KG, Boekel Scientific, Helmer Scientific, Sartorius AG, BioCision, and Sarstedt AG & Co. Barkey.

