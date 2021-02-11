Special mission aircraft are utilized mainly by the three sectors of armed forces on account of their different uses. Such aircraft have surveillance devices to discover the movement of enemies. However, they generally do not carry any weapons. Special mission aircraft are mainly utilized to support active combatants via surveillance and transport of supplies. Another important application of special mission aircraft is maritime patrol.

Apart from that, they allow uncovering oil spills and helping in the improvement of operations too. Increasing demand for special mission aircraft in defense and commercial applications is one of the major factors driving the special mission aircraft market’s growth. Moreover, the increasing necessity for air-to-air refueling to support overseas deployment and increasing defense expenditure of countries is anticipated to boost the special mission aircraft market’s growth.

Major key players covered in this report:

1. Airbus S.A.S.

2. BAE Systems

3. Boeing

4. Bombardier

5. Dassault Aviation

6. Elbit Systems Ltd

7. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)

8. Lockheed Martin Corporation

9. Textron Aviation Inc.

10. Thales Group

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Special Mission Aircraft market.

The research on the Special Mission Aircraft market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Special Mission Aircraft market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

The global special mission aircraft market is segmented on the basis of platform, application, end user. On the basis of platform, the market is segmented as military aviation, commercial aviation, UAV. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, command and control, combat support, emergency services, transportation, air-launch/rocket launch, scientific research and geological surveys, other. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as defence, commercial and civil, space

