Organic rice syrup is basically a sweetener that is used in various food and beverage applications. It is majorly utilized as a sugar alternative since it is fully glucose-containing sugar. It is prepared from fermenting the organic rice without utilizing synthetic agents & pesticides that make this syrup safe and also acceptable to the consumer of all age groups. The organic rice is prepared from pesticides & fertilizer-free farming, which further results in the production of high-quality grain. Owing to its inherent characteristics of being gluten-free, non-GMO, natural, organic, and allergen-free organic rice syrup has wider application in the food and beverage industries.

Top Key Players:- ABF Ingredients, ADM, Axiom Foods, California Natural products (CNP), Cargill Incorporated, Gulshan Polyols Ltd.,, Nature’s One, Inc., Suzanne’s Specialties, Wuhu Deli Foods Co. Ltd., Wuhu Haoyikuai Food Co. Ltd.

The organic rice syrup market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in cereals, snacks bar, tea, coffee, juices, bakery products, honey substitute, and many others. The organic rice syrup market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for sugar substitute products. Increasing health diseases, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and various heart diseases, have further resulted in finding the alternatives like rice syrup. However, the availability of other substitute products may hamper the growth of the organic rice syrup market. Nevertheless, the growing demand for organic food items is increasing the use of organic food ingredients such as organic rice syrup. This is further building the favorable market scenario for the manufacturer of organic rice syrup market.

The global organic rice syrup market is segmented on the basis of source and distribution channel. On the basis of form, the organic rice syrup market is segmented into brown rice and white rice. On the basis of distribution channel, global organic rice syrup market is bifurcated into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience store, specialty stores, online stores, and others.

