Handset power amplifiers are used to support various operating modes such as UMTS, CDMA, GSM/EDGE LTE and multiple frequency bands offering premium performance with a very small form factor. Most of the power amplifiers for mobile applications are manufactured using a bipolar transistor based on gallium arsenide and a relatively small number of handset power amplifiers are manufactured using silicon CMOS. CMOS does offer the potential to have a much higher level of integration and a comparatively lower cost to GaAs. The market for handset power amplifiers is anticipate to grow exponentially due to the increasing global penetration of the Internet.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: ALE International, Analog Devices, Inc., Broadcom, Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Qorvo, Inc., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated

The global handset power amplifiers market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as single-band power amplifier and multi-band power amplifier. Similarly, on the basis of application, the market is segmented as feature phones, smart phones, and others.

