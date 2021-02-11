The proposed Horticulture Lighting Market report will encompass all the qualitative & quantitative aspects including the market size, market estimates, growth rates & forecasts & hence will give you a holistic view of the market. The study also includes detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, technological advancements & competitive landscape along with various micro & macro factors influencing the market dynamics.

The Horticulture Lighting Market sample report includes an exclusive analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the market space under scrutiny. The sample represents the format of the overall study which is designed to provide clarity on the structure of the report and some data points demonstrated in an attempt to provide insights into the study quality.

>>>Get Sample PDF Copy:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005263/

Growing awareness about sustainable crops and increasing government initiatives in various developed as well as developing countries to support sustainability are expected to boost the adoption rate of horticultural lighting systems during the forecast period. For example, horticulturalists across the Netherlands, the second-largest exporter of agricultural products after the U.S., are experimenting with the use of multi-colored LEDs for potential yield enhancement, product quality and taste improvement, as well as cost reduction of greenhouse energy. Similarly, the government of the Netherlands is focusing on the deployment of a geothermal heat plant, which involves drilling at great depths through stratum and installing heat exchangers. Through various incentives, such as soft loans and tax breaks, the government has supported the growers.

The key players profiled in this Horticulture Lighting Market study includes:

Agrolux

Bridgelux, Inc.

Signify N.V.

HeliospectraAB

PARsource

Lumileds Holding B.V.

HortiluxSchréder B.V.

OSRAM Licht AG

General Electric Company

Hubbell, Inc.

Furthermore, the legalization of cannabis for medicinal purposes by various governments globally over the past few years is accelerating the growth of the market. In the U.S., in 33 states, including Alaska, Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Columbia District, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, and Illinois, the government has legalized medical cannabis. In Canada, cannabis purchases have been fully authorized across the country as well. Europe is the most advanced region regarding cannabis legalization for medicinal purposes. Countries, such as the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Romania, Norway, Poland, and Greece, have fully legalized medical cannabis access. Such initiatives taken by the government is the primary driving factor for the global horticulture lighting market.

This research report will give you deep insights about the Horticulture Lighting Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the Horticulture Lighting market restrains included in the report which represents the difference to drivers of the market and gives scope for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the Horticulture Lighting market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

Purchase a Copy of this research report @

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005263/

The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide, and the global economy is anticipated to take the worst hit in 2020, which is likely to have impact on 2021 as well. The pandemic has disturbed horticulture businesses and suppliers around the globe. Fresh vegetables and fruits have become increasingly scarce in various regions since the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the global movement of crops and the people required to gather crops.

Additionally, in case you are interested in other topic at the moment, please share your exact requirements with us as apart from our off-the-shelf reports, we also provide customized reports that are prepared keeping in view the clients precise requirements. To let you know, on an annual basis, we publish over 450+ report across 18 distinct industry verticals.

ABOUT US:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialist in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact US:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific: +91 20 6727 8686

Email: [email protected]