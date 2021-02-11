Automation testing involves two different types of testing, static and dynamic. Automated testing is essential to ensure quality during development cycles. Manual repetition of a test is often time-consuming, and automated software testing can significantly contribute to cost savings by reducing the time to run repetitive tests. Additionally, it can quickly execute thousands of different complex test cases run, offering broad coverage over manual tests. Fast-growing economies of the Asia-Pacific provide a positive outlook for the market players in the forecast period.

The robust growth of the global automation testing market can be attributed to the high demand for machine learning and artificial intelligence among enterprises in quality assurance and testing. Moreover, an increasing need to provide seamless end-user experience is further propelling market growth. However, the prevalence of manual testing and high implementation cost associated with automation testing is likely to restrict market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the rapid consumption of mobile-based applications and developments in the IT sector are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the automation testing market in the coming years.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned: 1. IBM Corporation

2. Capgemini SE

3. Cigniti Technologies Ltd.

4. Codoid

5. Keysight Technologies

6. Micro Focus International plc

7. Parasoft Corporation

8. SmartBear Software, Inc.

9. ThinkSys Inc.

10. Tricentis GmbH

