Truck rental and leasing broadly include the set of professional and/or managed vehicle offered by numerous fleet owners for transportation of industrial or commercial goods. Presently a significant number of market players operate in the market that offer commercial rental and leasing related vehicles for wide range of commercial end-users. Some of the commonly available industry vertical utilizing truck rented or leased trucks are manufacturing, logistics provider, consumer goods, importers & exporters and government among others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Factors such as growing demand for achieving optimal operational costs through downsizing non-critical assets or outsourcing the process has gained unprecedented adoption across various industry vertical. Subsequently, the number of rented or leased truck also has gained swift rise across different end-user industries thus, propelling the growth of the market during the coming years. Moreover, the cost of vehicle maintenance and fluctuating fuel prices also has boosted the growing popularity of truck rental market especially among commercial end-user base. Thus, the market is expected to provide significant lucrative business growth opportunities for the truck rental or leasing service provider during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in this market include :

1. Budget Truck Rental, LLC

2. DeCarolis Truck Rental, Inc.

3. Kris Way Truck Leasing

4. Mendon Trucks Leasing and Rental.

5. PACCAR Leasing Company

6. Penske Truck Leasing

7. Ryder System Inc.

8. TEC Equipment, Inc

9. The Larson Group

10. Thrifty Car and Truck Rental

The segmentation in this research study has been finalized post in-depth secondary research and extensive primary research. In addition, the market is also segmented on the basis of technology offered by the leading participants in the industry in order to understand widely used market specific terminologies. Thus, we have incorporated the segments of the research and have finalized the market segmentation.

GLOBAL Truck Rental and Leasing MACHINE MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global truck rental & leasing market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into light duty trucks (class 1 & class 2), medium duty trucks (class 3 – class 6), and heavy duty trucks (class 7 & class 8). Furthermore, by application the global truck rental & leasing market is broadly bifurcated into personal leasing and commercial leasing.

The Insight Partners Truck Rental and Leasing Machine Market Research Report Scenario include:-

The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Truck Rental and Leasing Machine Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.

across type, type of products, service, and geography. The report starts with the key takeaways (Chapter Two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Truck Rental and Leasing Machine Market .

highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global . Chapter Three provides the research methodology of the study.

provides the research methodology of the study. Chapter Four further provides PEST analysis for each region.

further provides PEST analysis for each region. Chapter Five highlights the key industry dynamics in the Truck Rental and Leasing Machine Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

highlights the key industry dynamics in the Truck Rental and Leasing Machine Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section. Chapter Six discusses the global Truck Rental and Leasing Machine Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

discusses the global Truck Rental and Leasing Machine Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027. Chapter Seven to ten discuss Truck Rental and Leasing Machine Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

to ten discuss Truck Rental and Leasing Machine Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth. Chapter Eleven describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides a detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape.

describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides a detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape. Chapter Twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Truck Rental and Leasing Machine Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Truck Rental and Leasing Machine Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments. Chapter Thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at global and regional level in our final reports.

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Truck Rental and Leasing Machine Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

