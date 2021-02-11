Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Report contains historic data that spans 2013 to 2017, and then continues to forecast to 2026. That makes this report so invaluable, resources, for the leaders as well as the new entrants in the Industry Research details developments in the Report with Detailed Analysis of Key Companies Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

The latest Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS market study sheds lights on the key growth drivers and opportunities that will contribute to the growth momentum of this industry vertical in the forthcoming years. It also briefs the various challenges and risks together with ways to limit their impact.

According to seasoned market analysts, the industry is expected to grow substantially, registering an CAGR of XX% over the forecast period 2021-2026.

Further, the authors of the report have made rigorous examination of trends along with an analysis of the macroeconomic factors impacting the business landscape across the various geographies.

However, with Covid-19 pandemic disrupting global economy, a broad range of complications spanning from employee & customer safety, cash and liquidity savings, reinventing operations, and compliance with complicated government directives are being tackled by businesses. Our research report covers updated information to help stakeholders in crafting the right action plan for sustaining profitability in the coming years.

Important inclusions in the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS market report:

Growth rate forecasts for the market and its sub-markets.

Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the growth matrix.

Major developments and opportunity windows.

Positives and negatives of direct and indirect sales channels.

Prominent distributors, traders, and dealers.

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS market segments covered in the report:

Regional bifurcation: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

Country-level assessment.

Sums of sales, and returns accounted by the various geographies.

Market share held by each regional market.

Growth rate and revenue estimates for each regional market over the forecast duration.

Product gamut:

Cloud-hosted

On-Site (Premise)

Hybrid

Pricing patterns, sales, and revenue of each product type.

Market share secured by each product category.

Application spectrum:

Enterprise

Cardiology

Radiology

Product pricing based on their application reach.

Revenue and sales volume amassed by each application type.

Competitive dashboard:

Agfa Healthcare NV

Dell Technologies

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

IBM Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lexmark International

McKesson Corporation

Novarad Corporation

Siemens

TeraMedica

Merge Health

BridgeHead

Carestream Health

Product & service portfolio of the market majors.

Manufacturing sites of the leading players across the regions serviced.

SWOT analysis of each company.

Directory of the pricing model, sales, profits, and market share of each company.

Overview of market concentration ratio, market commercialization rate, and prevailing busines stratagems.

