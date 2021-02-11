ReportsWeb.com has announced the addition of the “Medical Record Management Market 2027” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The medical record management offers software and solution services to healthcare institutions to effectively maintain documentation relating to patient registration, billing, and administration. The market is gaining traction on account of massive database along with the growing popularity of software solutions among hospitals and nursing homes. The market in the APAC is expected to be most lucrative in the forecast period with the rapid adoption of technology and supportive government initiatives in this region.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The medical record management market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions across healthcare institutions and increasing need to manage patient database electronically. Moreover, improved efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the solutions is further likely to augment market growth. However, high implementation cost and issues concerning data privacy and security may negatively influence the medical record management market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Hyland Software, Inc., Ideagen Plc, Infolinx, Kareo, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Sysvine Technologies, Virence Health

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Medical Record Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of medical record management market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, deployment, end user, and geography. The global medical record management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading medical record management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global medical record management market is segmented on the basis of component, application, deployment, and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as patient record management, admission & registration document management, patient billing document management, and others. By deployment, the market is classified into cloud and on-premise. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as hospitals & clinics, nursing homes, healthcare payers, and others.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. MEDICAL RECORD MANAGEMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. MEDICAL RECORD MANAGEMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. MEDICAL RECORD MANAGEMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. MEDICAL RECORD MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT 8. MEDICAL RECORD MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION 9. MEDICAL RECORD MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT 10. MEDICAL RECORD MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER 11. MEDICAL RECORD MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 13. MEDICAL RECORD MANAGEMENT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. CERNER CORPORATION

13.2. EPIC SYSTEMS CORPORATION

13.3. HYLAND SOFTWARE, INC.

13.4. IDEAGEN PLC

13.5. INFOLINX

13.6. KAREO, INC.

13.7. NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

13.8. SIEMENS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS USA, INC.

13.9. SYSVINE TECHNOLOGIES

13.10. VIRENCE HEALTH 14. APPENDIX

