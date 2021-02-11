ReportsWeb.com has announced the addition of the “Embedded Computing Market 2027” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Embedded Computing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the embedded computing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of embedded computing market with detailed market segmentation by type, industry vertical, and geography. The global embedded computing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading embedded computing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global embedded computing market is segmented on the basis of type and industry vertical. Based on the type, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software. The hardware segment of embedded computing market is further classified into microprocessor, microcontroller, ASIC, digital signal processor, FPGA, and others. The industry vertical segment is segmented into automotive, industrial, energy, transport, BFSI, government, communications, robotics, and others.

Key players profiled in the report include Advantech Co., Ltd., AMR Electrical Services Ltd, FUJITSU, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

An embedded computing system is an arrangement of different hardware and software, which are intended to execute a precise dedicated function in an electronic machine or device. These hardware and software are stimulated by an array of commands known as a program to execute operation as a lone system. Microprocessors or microcontrollers or other custom-designed chips together with supporting software in Read-Only Memory (ROM) are the basic components used in an embedded computing system. The functions of the embedded computing system include reading inputs, display out, data processing, and generating & transmitting data, among others.

MARKET DYNAMICS



The growing demand for consumer electronics across the globe, coupled with the rising adoption of artificial intelligence is the key factor bolstering the embedded computing system market. Also, other factors, including, growing industrial automation & digitalization in diverse industries such as healthcare, defense, automotive, and others, are propelling the embedded computing market growth. Further, the emergence of the Internet of things is expected to drive the embedded computing market demand, particularly in developing economies. However, limited memory-capacity and life-span may act as restraining factors to the embedded computing market growth.

