MARKET INTRODUCTION

The manufacturing industry is increasingly deploying cloud services on account of cost-effectiveness and enhanced performance features. Growth of the manufacturing sector in the developing regions of Asia Pacific is hence expected to drive the growth of the cloud services in manufacturing market. Moreover, advancements in cloud computing technology and increasing adoption of these services is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.



MARKET DYNAMICS



The cloud services in manufacturing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing adoption in small and medium scale enterprises. Elevated business performance is yet another factor expected to fuel the market growth in future. However, data security and privacy threat may hamper the growth of the cloud services in manufacturing market during the forecast period. Emerging economies would offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include Akamai Technologies,Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Google, HP Development Company L.P., IBM, Microsoft, Rackspace, VMware Inc (Dell Inc.), Oracle

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Cloud Services in Manufacturing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cloud services in manufacturing market with detailed market segmentation by type, cloud location, and geography. The global cloud services in manufacturing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cloud services in manufacturing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION



The global cloud services in manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of type and cloud location. Based on type, the market is segmented as Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and others. On the basis of the cloud location, the market is segmented as private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid.

