MARKET INTRODUCTION

The recovered carbon black is a material obtained from the pyrolysis of scrap tires. It is free of wire and fabric and contains around 10%-20% of non-carbonaceous material. Recovered carbon black consist of all grades of carbon black that were previously used in the rubber raw material along with inorganic ash content like silica, zinc compounds and other trace elements. Recovered carbon blacks are used in rubber compounds, plastic masterbatches, coatings, and inks. Recovered carbon black promotes economical and environmental benefits by utilizing unused tires and recycling them.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The recovered carbon black market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the abundance of raw material such as ELTs tires coupled with reduced production costs of the recovered carbon black. The recovered carbon black market is full of opportunities with the growing need for green alternatives in reducing the carbon footprint and increased demands for tire and rubber products. However, the provision of the consistent quality of recovered carbon black is a challenge to the market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Recovered Carbon Black Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of recovered carbon black market with detailed market segmentation by application and geography. The global recovered carbon black market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading recovered carbon black market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global recovered carbon black market is segmented on the basis of application as tire, non-tire rubber, plastics, coatings, and inks.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global recovered carbon black market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The recovered carbon black market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting recovered carbon black market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the recovered carbon black market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the recovered carbon black market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from recovered carbon black market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for recovered carbon black in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the recovered carbon black market.

The report also includes the profiles of key recovered carbon black companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Alpha Carbone

Black Bear Carbon B.V.

Bolder Industries

Delta-Energy Group, LLC

ENRESTEC

Klean Industries Inc.

Pyrolyx AG

Radhe Group of Energy

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB

SR2O Holdings, LLC

