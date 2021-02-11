The Sales Tax Software Market accounted to US$ 6.21 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 13.13 Bn by 2027. Global Sales Tax Software Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2027.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Sales Tax Software Market. Sales tax and indirect taxes are major sources of revenue for governments, and efficient as well as elaborate tax laws help authorities collect maximum tax revenue. With increasing cross-border trade and online retail around the world, coupled with latest trends such as e-commerce and digitalization, taxation authorities around the world are constantly updating their tax laws and regulations to cover these recent developments in global market places. The market has also been segmented on the basis of the provincial players, out of which some are well established while some have newly entered the global market. These players have demonstrated activities such as research and development, striving to bring in new products and services that can effectively compete the other established players.

Top Profiling Key Players:

Apex Analytix Avalara, Inc. Ryan, LLC The Sage Group PLC Sovos Compliance LLC. Taxjar Thomson Reuters Corporation Vertex, Inc. Wolters Kluwer (CCH Incorporated) Xero Limited

Sales Tax Software Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The Sales Tax Software Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of technology, media, and telecommunication with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Sales Tax Software market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size and geography. This report also studies the global Sales Tax Software Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors

Global Sales Tax Software Market – Market Segmentation

By Component

Tax Determination & Filing Solutions

Compliance Document Management Solutions

Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

