Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market: Overview

Hydraulic dosing pumps comprise of components such as worm gears, motor, drive piston/shaft/eccentric in one or the other form to achieve the to and fro reciprocating movement. Nevertheless, the shaft is not in direct contact with the basic diaphragms. In between these diaphragm and shaft the hydraulic fluid is present, where the back and forth motion of the shaft creates a pressure on hydraulic oil, which in turn rubs off on diaphragm.

Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rising demand for chemical sectors, manufacturing sectors, and oil and gas companies have propelled the growth of hydraulic dosing pump market. Additionally, owing to increase in investments in waste water and water treatment sector the market is anticipated to witness even further growth in coming years. However, the easy access to low-grade, cost-effective, and inferior products in the market, along with fluctuating pressure in the market are among the factors that are expected to pull back the entire market growth. Based on type, the segment of is estimated to emerge as a rapidly developing segment finding usage in waste water and industrial water treatment process, which comprise of chemical dosing for example, pH adjustment, CIP, RO, coagulation/flocculation, and filtration. In addition these are taken as the most perfect ones for the purpose of dosing in the oil & gas and chemical sectors that include dealing with harmful chemicals and toxins.

The hydraulic dosing pump with range around 25 bar pressure is utilized in industries such as chemical & petrochemical, filtration, water treatment, power production, demineralization, pulp & paper, and RO plants.

Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market: Market Potential

One of the key players in the market, Grundfos is increasing its network so as to increase its revenue to around US$740 million in coming four years. The smart city plan by the government, which aims at proper distribution of water, along with sewage treatment plants have a huge scope for Grundfos to remain dominant in the hydraulic dosing pump market for coming years. This will also allow the pumping operation to be modulated according to the requirement, instead of keep on running pump when not needed.

Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, region of Asia Pacific is estimated to be a leading region in hydraulic dosing pump market, in 2018, trailed by North America and Europe. India and China are foreseen to contribute as the key countries regarding the growth of the region owing to surging demand wastewater treatment, chemical, and manufacturing industry.

The hydraulic dosing pump market is even foreseen o flourish in the nations for example, the UK and Germany owing to increasing demand in power and oil and gas sectors. Besides, renovation of old infrastructure is also expected to pave demand in forthcoming years for hydraulic dosing pump. These are the certain factors propelling the growth in the region of Europe.

Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global hydraulic dosing pump market are Grundfos (Denmark), Dover Corporation (US), SPX Flow (US), LEWA (Germany), and IDEX Corporation (US). Other makers for example, Milton Roy (US), ProMinent (Germany), Lutz-Jesco (Germany), Iwaki (Japan), SEKO (US), Verder (Netherlands), Tefen (Israel), and Tacmina (Japan) are the one which either indulge in raw material or auxiliary component supply or sell the hydraulic dosing pumps directly via distribution network.

By Type

Diaphragm

Piston

Others

By Discharge Pressure

UP to 25 bar

25–100 bar

Above 100 bar

By End-User

Agriculture

Livestock

Industry Chemical Water & wastewater treatment Oil & gas Power Others



By Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

