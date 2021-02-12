Iran Independent News Service

Global Electronic Pill Market 2020 Industry Growth, size, Manufacturers, and Forecast Research Report to 2026 with key players position (CapsoVision, Given Imaging, Medimetrics, Bio-Images Drug Delivery BDD and others)

Feb 12, 2021

The Electronic Pill Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Electronic Pill Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Electronic Pill Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025.

Deep analysis about Electronic Pill Market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Electronic Pill Market

The Electronic Pill Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:
Esophagus
Stomach
Small Intestine
Large Intestine

Key applications:
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Clinical Research Organizations
Others

Key players or companies covered are:
CapsoVision
Given Imaging
Medimetrics
Bio-Images Drug Delivery BDD
Proteus Digital Health
Olympus
Medtronic
Medisafe
Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology
IntroMedic

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Global Electronic Pill Market by size of businesses and future growth with organizational management and other details:

Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Electronic Pill Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Electronic Pill Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Electronic Pill Market impacted?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Electronic Pill Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

