The Engineered Pumps Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Engineered Pumps Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Engineered Pumps Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025.

Deep analysis about Engineered Pumps Market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Engineered Pumps Market

The Engineered Pumps Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:

Francis Turbine Pumps

Volute Pumps

Vertical Turbine Pumps

Key applications:

Irrigation Schemes

Cooling Water

Drainage

Flood Control

Key players or companies covered are:

Kirloskar Brothers

Flowserve

Ruhrpumpen

Grundfos

Simflo Pumps

Sulzer

Pentair Aurora Pump

Gorman Rupp

SMI

SPP Pumps

Xylem

Hydroflo Pumps

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Global Engineered Pumps Market by size of businesses and future growth with organizational management and other details:

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Engineered Pumps Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Engineered Pumps Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Engineered Pumps Market impacted?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Engineered Pumps Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

