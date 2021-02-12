Global Barrier Resins Market: Overview

It is over 50 years now and the research and development activities on polymers and plastics have considerably increased over the years in order to make polymers and plastics more usable in many application areas. Plastics and polymers have various useful characteristics such as enhanced shelf life, easy transportation, clarity and transparency, flexibility, and low cost. Still, the leading application is the food and beverages industry. The properties are food products are hampered when they are left in the open and the oxygen in the air reacts with the food and forms by-products, thus hampering the product’s properties. Barrier resins are known for belonging to the polymer group. They form an unbreakable resistance to oxygen and they are broadly employed in the packaging division for packing perishable eatables and other food products.

Resin are basically found in plants, mainly the coniferous trees. Such viscous substances can be derived from plants or can also be synthetically made. The use of barrier resin also increased in the pharmaceutical industries across the globe in order to protect medicines and other pharmaceutical products and increase their shelf life. Other core applications of barrier resins include agricultural industries, chemical industries, food and beverage industries, personal care and cosmetics, and pharmaceutical and medical industries. The application of barrier resin is likely to increase in the Asia Pacific region owing to the base of major companies in the region and the growing food and beverages industry which may drive barrier resins market.

Global Barrier Resins Market: Snapshot

In the science of materials and polymer chemistry, resin is referred to as a solid or extremely viscous material of a plant or of synthetic origin which is basically converted into polymers. They are often a mixture of organic compound, chiefly terpenes and its derivatives. Several plants, mainly woody plants, give away as a result of any injury. The resin thus acts a protection to the plant from the invading pathogens and insects. Many resins also contain a rather sizeable proportion of resin acids. The single components of the resin can be unglued through fractional distillation. Many materials are manufactured through the conversion to solids from synthetic raisins. Barrier resin is one such form of resin that is used as a material in durable packaging.

The characteristics of barrier resins such as upholding the quality and the flavor of food, providing prolonged shelf life to food products, averting damage through oxygen and other scents are the motives due to which they are employed on such a huge scale in the food and beverage industry. The use of barrier resins offers elasticity in packaging which is a chief attraction thus increasing its demand globally.

The market intelligence report investigates into the conceivable growth prospects for the global barrier resins market and the sequential growth of the market during the course of the forecast period. It also exclusively provisions the mandatory data related to aspects such as the dynamics manipulating the progress in all possible reflective manner. Numerous pervasive and non-pervasive trends have also been stated in the report. An outlook of extensive nature keeping in mind the Porter’s five forces analysis has been provided to make the vendor landscape transparent to the reader. The report barrier resins market further points out several activities related to R&D, mergers, acquisitions, and crucial conglomerates and corroborations. The companies in attention have been examined on the basis of market shares, prime products, and key marketing strategies.

Global Barrier Resins Market: Trends and Opportunities

The growth of the global barrier resins market is likely to be supplemented by the extensive growth of the pharmaceutical and packaging industry in developing countries, need for enhancing shelf life of packaged food goods, and burgeoning urbanization and lifestyle changes. The demand from the food industry is a factor triggering the growth of the market. Barrier resins are not only used in packaging in the food and beverages industry but also as a packaging material in the medical industry. Other factors such as visual attractiveness and low costs are further expected to bode well for the market growth. Among the several types of barrier resins available in the market, the type of EVOH is likely to gain popularity in the near future.

Global Barrier Resins Market: Regional Outlook

The region that is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to market players to barrier resins market players is Asia Pacific owing the robust economic growth in the countries of the region and high development in infrastructure. It is also likely to emerge as the hub for the manufactures of barrier resin. The markets in other regions such as North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America are also expected to grow during the forecast period.

Global Barrier Resins Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

A few of the leading participants in the barrier resins market are Honeywell International, Inc, Ineos Group Ltd., Zhejiang Juhua Co. Ltd, The Dow Chemical Company, The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, and Chang Chun Petrochemical Co.

