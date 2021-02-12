The eSIM Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, eSIM Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, eSIM Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025.

Deep analysis about eSIM Market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the eSIM Market

The eSIM Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:

IoT M2M-related eSIM

Consumer Wearable Device eSIM

Others

Key applications:

Connected Cars

Laptops

Wearables

Smartphones

Tablets

Others

Key players or companies covered are:

Gemalto

Stmicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Giesecke & Devrient

Deutsche Telekom

Telefonica

NTT Docomo

Singtel

Sierra Wireless

Apple

AT&T

CLX Communications

Etisalat

Idemia

Jasper

Orange

Samsung Electronics

Telenor Connexion

Telit

Vodafone

China Uincom

China Mobile

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the eSIM Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the eSIM Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be eSIM Market impacted?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the eSIM Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

