The Granola Bars Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Granola Bars Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Granola bars are made from ingredients such as oats, dried fruit, nuts, seeds, sugar, coconut, and chocolate chips. The nutritional value of granola bars can differ significantly depending on the brand and the ingredients used. Most granola bars have about 100-300 calories, 1-10 grams of protein, and 1-7 grams of fiber in one serving.

Top Key Players:- Clif Bar & Co., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., McKee Foods, Mondelez International Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Quest Nutrition, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co.

The global granola bars market is witnessing a notable growth rate and is expected to continue to do during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising demand for gluten-free food products. Further, growing health consciousness and awareness of different diseases and digestive disorders are triggering global demand growth for granola bars. Moreover, the availability of organic granola bars and continuous R&D investment by the market players in introducing new products and is also boosting the sales of granola bars.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Granola Bars industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global granola bars market is segmented on the category, and distribution channel. Based on category, the global granola bars market is segmented into organic and conventional. Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Granola Bars market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Granola Bars market in these regions.

