The Insight Partners reports titled “Plant-Based Pork Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. Plant-Based Pork market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Pork is one of the most widely consumed meats across the globe. The ill-effects of pork slaughter resulted in the introduction of substitutes such as plant-based pork. The surging awareness regarding animal slaughter and its adverse effects on the environment forces the populace to adopt a vegan diet. The rising veganism trend has led people to consume meat alternatives. Hence, the increasing popularity of plant-based meats is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the global plant-based pork market.

The List of Companies

ADM

2. Beyond Meat

3. Cargill, Inc.

4. Conagra, Inc. (Gardein)

5. Impossible Foods Inc.

6. MorningStar Farms

7. Quorn Foods

8. Smithfield Foods

9. Tyson Foods

10. VBites Foods Ltd

The global plant-based pork market is segmented on the basis of source, product type, and distribution channel. On the basis of source, plant-based pork market is segmented into into soy, wheat, pea, and others. On the basis of product type, market is segmented into burger patties, nuggets, sausages, hot dogs, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, market is segmented into hypermarkets and supermarkets, convinience stores, online, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global plant-based pork market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The plant-based pork market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

