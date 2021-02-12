The Insight Partners reports titled “Plant-Based Food Ingredients Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. Plant-Based Food Ingredients market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Plant-based food ingredients lower the cholesterol level, provide essential vitamins, minerals, and amino acids required by the body, and enhance consumers’ life span. Plant-based food ingredients provide high nutritional content to the body and prevent various chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity. Soy protein is a commonly used plant-based food ingredient and is used as a genetically modified crop. These Plant-based food ingredients hold applications in plant-based milk & derivatives, bakery & confectionery, sweet & savory snacks, meat substitutes, RTE & RTC meals, and others.

The List of Companies

Atlantic Food Naturals, LLC

2. Avebe

3. Cargill

4. Dolher Group

5. DuPont

6. Ingredion Inc.

7. Puris Foods

8. Renmatix Inc.

9. SunOpta

10. Unilever

The global plant-based food ingredients market is segmented into source, category, and application. By source, the plant-based food ingredients market is classified into Soy , Rice, Pea, Wheat, Potato, Others. By category, the plant-based food ingredients market is classified into Organic, Conventional. By application, the plant-based food ingredients market is classified into Plant-Based Milk & Derivatives(Plant-Based Milk, Plant-Based Cheese, Plant-Based Ice Cream, Plant-Based Yogurt, Plant-Based Butter, Others), Bakery & Confectionery, Sweet & Savory Snacks, Meat Substitutes, RTE & RTC Meals, Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global plant-based food ingredients market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The plant-based food ingredients market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

