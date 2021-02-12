KD Market Insights presents its latest research report on Global CF & CFRP Market. This report covers detailed analysis of major market players, revenue, price, regions, sales channel, distributors, dealers, research findings and Conclusion. The report offers a wide market overview in perspective of the factors that are anticipated to have an impressive and quantifiable impact on the studied market over the forecast period. It also includes detailed analysis of market environment including consumption patterns, demographic trends, consumer attitude, pricing trends, etc.

The growth of this market is attributed towards major pertaining factors including: the increase in the demand for high-performance materials with high strength-to-weight ratio, good tensile strength, and electrical conductivity, the increasing use of carbon fiber composite materials in the aerospace industry, the rise in demand for lightweight vehicles so as to achieve fuel efficiency and production of electricity, the growing focus on renewable energy sources, exponential reduction in cost of carbon fibers, the growing demand for better performing products in the defense industry and the increasing focus on production of electricity from renewable source etc.

Global CF & CFRP Market: Segmentation Analysis

Understanding the segments facilitates identifying the significance of different factors that contributes to the market growth. This market research report covers specific segments, which are as follows:

By Source:

Virgin

Recycled

By End-use Industry:

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Automotive

Sporting Goods

Civil Engineering

Pipe & Tank

Marine

Electrical & Electronics

Medical

Others

By Raw Material Type:

Pan-Based Carbon Fiber

Small-Tow (<24k)

Large-Tow (>24k)

Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber

Rayon-Based Carbon Fiber

By Resin Type:

Thermosetting CFRP

Epoxy

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Others

Thermoplastic CFRP

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Others

By Manufacturing Process:

Lay-Up Process

Compression Molding Process

Resin Transfer Molding Process

Filament Winding Process

Injection Molding Process

Pultrusion Process

Others

Regions covered:

The global CF & CFRP market is segmented as By Source, By End-use Industry, By Raw Material Type, By Resin Type and By Manufacturing Process. Based on By Source, the market is categorized as Virgin, Recycled. The regional segmentation of the market includes North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

Report Objectives:

– The report covers statistical analysis of the global CF & CFRP market including supply/demand, cost/profit, capacity, production, production value, and import/export.

– The research report provides some important new project proposals of Global CF & CFRP Market before assessing its feasibility.

– The report offers information regarding key market players, capacity, product specifications, production value, and 2020-2025 market shares for each company considered.

– The report also estimates 2020-2025 market demand, growth factors, opportunities, market development trends of Global CF & CFRP Market. Analysis of current market dynamics and historical assessment is also carried out.

Global CF & CFRP Market: Competitive Rivalry

This chapter studies various companies operating in Global CF & CFRP Market. It covers company financials, their expansion strategies and research & development status, for the forecast period. It also includes information regarding the strategic initiatives taken by key market participants to cope up with the competition. These companies are discussed in the report:

Solvay

Hyosung

Formosa Plastic Corporation

Dowaksa

Kureha Corporation

Toray Industries Inc

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Hexcel Corporation

Teijin Limited

The Following are the Key Features of Global CF & CFRP Market Report:

– Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

– Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis

– Market Forecast Analysis for 2020-2025

– Market Segments by Geographies and Countries

– Market Segment Trend and Forecast

– Market Analysis and Recommendations

– Price Analysis

– Key Market Driving Factors

– CF & CFRP Market Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.

