MARKET INTRODUCTION

Soy chemicals are derived from soybeans. Some of the major soy chemicals include isoflavones, methyl soyate, lecithin, epoxidized products, soy waxes, soy fatty acids, polyols, and refined industrial soy oil. Soy milk and soy oil are the two most common derivatives of soybean. Soy milk is mainly used in the food and beverage industry, and soy oil is used in the industrial production of biodegradable plastic, biodiesel, and the cosmetic industry.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The soy chemicals market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as an increase in global concerns over environmental consequences and a shift in consumer preference towards eco-efficiency. Moreover, an increase in global concerns over environmental consequences and a shift in consumer preference towards eco-efficiency provides a significant opportunity for the key players operating in the soy chemical market over the forecast period. However, the easy availability of favorable substitutes, such as natural biogas, is projected to hamper the overall growth of the soy chemicals market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Soy chemicals Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the soy chemicals market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application and geography. The global soy chemicals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading soy chemicals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global soy chemicals market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type, the soy chemicals market is segmented into soy-oil, polyols, fatty acids, soy-wax, isoflavones, methyl soyate, and others. Based on application the global soy chemicals market is divided into plastics, biodiesel, food and beverages, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global soy chemicals market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The soy chemicals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the soy chemicals market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the soy chemicals market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the soy chemicals market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from soy chemicals market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for soy chemicals in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the soy chemicals market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the soy chemicals market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

BioBased Technologies LLC

Bunge Ltd

Cara Plastics Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc.

Griffin Industries Inc.

Soy Technologies LLC

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Vitasoy USA Inc.

