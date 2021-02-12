MARKET INTRODUCTION

Eubiotics is the bacteritic preparation used in the correction of biocenosis of the mucous membranes and the maintenance of a healthy balance of the micro-flora in the gastrointestinal tract of animals. Unlike antibiotics, which only work against harmful bacterias, eubiotics offer not only bactericidal and bacteriostatic effects but also promote overall gut health and animal well being. They are also used as a digestive aid as they deprive bacterias and pathogens present in the lower gut of essential micronutrients that they would otherwise use to grow and multiply.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Eubiotics are gradually being used in feed additives for formulating animal feed and nutritional supplements owing to their numerous health and performance benefits on animals and livestock. The use of eubiotics in animal feed allows for improved feed efficiency and reduced feed cost. This has been a major contributing factor in the widespread use of eubiotics in the animal feed industry. The prohibition on the use of antibiotics in animal feed for growth promotion in the European Union, New Zealand, and South Korea has opened new doors for the use of eubiotics in animal feed. The ability of eubiotics to not only replace the old fashioned antibiotics but also offer an overall positive systemic effect on the health of the animal is anticipated to drive the consumption of eubiotics in the forecast period. As animal farm owners are seeking animal feeds which have optimized nutrient absorption ability and high nutritive content to convert animal feed into protein-rich meat, the demand for eubiotics is anticipated to soar.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Eubiotics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the eubiotics market with detailed market segmentation by type, livestock, form, function, and geography. The global eubiotics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading eubiotics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global eubiotics market is segmented on the basis of type, livestock, form, and function. On the basis of type, the eubiotics market is segmented into probiotics, prebiotics, organic acids, and essential oils. The eubiotics market on the basis of livestock is classified into swine, poultry, ruminants, aquatic animals, and other livestock. Based on form, the global eubiotics market is divided into dry form and liquid form. Based on the function, the global eubiotics market is divided into nutrition & gut health, yield, immunity, and productivity.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global eubiotics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The eubiotics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the eubiotics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the eubiotics market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the eubiotics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the eubiotics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for eubiotics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the eubiotics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the eubiotics market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

