Regulatory compliance is enforced by several governments across the globe to ensure that business organizations follow and meet the standards applied to protect the sensitive information of consumers. For instance, the implementation of PAM solutions ensures compliance with GDPR and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 regulations. Some of these regulations include reinforcing the access to critical data, providing administrators with complete visibility over user actions, and helping define and enforce thorough security policies, records, and log activities of internal and external parties.

The rising adoption due to government regulatory policies is expected to drive the global privileged access management solutions market during the forecast period. With the increase in the number of internet users across the globe, there has been rapid growth in the number of cybercrimes in recent years. Additionally, the increasing number of smartphone owners and the availability of affordable mobile internet services have increased the number of unethical practices.

The reports cover key developments in the Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solutions market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solutions market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solutions market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Arcon

BeyondTrust Corporation

Broadcom

Centrify Corporation

CyberArk Software Ltd.

Devolutions

Iraje

Manageengine

Thycotic

Wallix

The “Global Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solutions Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solutions market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solutions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solutions market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Privileged access management (PAM) market is segmented on the basis of type, applications. On the basis of type, market is segmented as software, physical appliance, virtual appliance. On the basis of application, market is segmented as Windows, Unix And Linux, Mac OS, infrastructure devices and IOT.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solutions market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solutions Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solutions market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solutions market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

