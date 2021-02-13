The Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market was valued at good revenue in 2019 and is projected to reach highest growth as compared to previous years by 2025, at a CAGR of double percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market

The Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Location Type:

Outdoor

Indoor

By Software:

Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

Location and Predictive Analytics

Reporting and Visualization

Database Management and Spatial Etl

Risk Analytics and Threat Prevention

By Service:

Deployment and Integration

Application Support and Maintenance

Consulting and Advisory Services

Key Applications:

1. Government, Defense, and Public Sector

2. Retail and E-Commerce

3. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

4. Automotive, Transportation, and Logistics

5. Industrial Manufacturing

6. Healthcare and Life Sciences

7. Media and Entertainment

8. Others

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: Cisco

Google (Alphabet)

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Tomtom

Apple

ESRI

Ericsson

Qualcomm

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

