The Farm as a Service Market was valued at good revenue in 2019 and is projected to reach highest growth as compared to previous years by 2025, at a CAGR of double percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Farm as a Service Market
Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Farm as a Service Market
The Farm as a Service Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.
By Type:
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
Equipment-as-a-Service (Eaas)
By Technology:
Data Analytics and Intelligence
Guidance Technology
Sensing Technology
Variable Rate Application Technology
Others
Key Applications:
1. Yield Mapping and Monitoring
2. Soil Management
3. Crop Health Management
4. Navigation and Positioning
5. Others
Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: AGCO Corporation
CLAAS Group
IBM Corporation
Trimble Inc.
Pixhawk
CNH Industrial N.V.
Deere & Company
Kubota Corporation
Yanmar Co. Ltd.
365FarmNet GmbH
Agrivi
CropIn Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Fujitsu Limited
Microsoft Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Parrot SA
PrecisionHawk Inc.
SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd
Harvest Automation Inc.
Naio Technologies
Small Robot Company
Accenture plc
Airbus S.A.S.
AT&T
Ceres Imaging Inc.
Hexagon Agriculture
Intertek Group plc
2 Nutrien AgSolutions, Inc.
2 Raven Industries Inc.
30. SGS S.A.
3 Taranis
3 Teejet Technologies
3 Topcon Corporation
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Key questions Answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Farm as a Service Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Farm as a Service Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Farm as a Service Market?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Farm as a Service Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
