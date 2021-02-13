The Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensor Market was valued at good revenue in 2019 and is projected to reach highest growth as compared to previous years by 2025, at a CAGR of double percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensor Market

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensor Market

The Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensor Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Product Type:

RF-Modulated Light Sources with Phase Detectors

Range-gated Imagers

Direct ToF Imagers

By Display Resolution:

Quarter-QVGA (QQVGA)

Half Quarter Video Graphics Array (HQVGA)

Quarter Video Graphics Array (QVGA)

Video Graphics Array (VGA)

Key Applications:

By Application:

1. AR & VR

2. LiDAR

3. Machine Vision

4. 3D Imaging & Scanning

5. Robotics & Drone

By End-use:

1. Automotive

2. Consumer Electronics

3. Gaming & Entertainment

4. Industrial

5. Healthcare

6. Aerospace & Defense

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics NV

Infineon Technologies AG

Panasonic Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Keyence Corporation

pmd Technologies AG

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

Melexis NV

ams AG

Boardcom Inc.

OMRON Corporation

Renesas Electronics

ESPROS Photonics

Adafruit

SparkFun Electronics

Terabee

Chirp Microsystems

LUCID Vision Labs

Artilux

MikroElektronika

Sentric Controls Sdn Bhd

Quanergy Systems

BECOM Systems

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensor Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensor Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensor Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensor Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

