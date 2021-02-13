The Digital Health Market was valued at good revenue in 2019 and is projected to reach highest growth as compared to previous years by 2025, at a CAGR of double percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Digital Health Market

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Digital Health Market

The Digital Health Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Technology:

Telehealthcare

Tele-care

Activity Monitoring

Remote Medication Management

Tele-health

LTC Monitoring

Video Consultation

mHealth

Wearables

BP Monitors

Glucose Meters

Pulse Oximeters

Sleep Apnea Monitors (PSG)

Neurological Monitors

Activity Trackers/ Actigraphs

mHealth Apps

Medical Apps

Fitness Apps

Healthcare analytics

Digital health systems

Electronic health records (EHR)

E-prescribing systems

Key Applications:

1. Wireless health

2. Mobile health

3. EHR

4. Telehealth

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Biotelemetry, Inc.

eClinicalWorks

iHealth Lab, Inc.

LifeWatch AG

McKesson Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

AT & T

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems

Athenahealth Inc.

Qualcomm

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Digital Health Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Digital Health Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Digital Health Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Digital Health Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

