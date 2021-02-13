The V2X Market was valued at good revenue in 2019 and is projected to reach highest growth as compared to previous years by 2025, at a CAGR of double percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for V2X Market

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the V2X Market

The V2X Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Communication Type:

V2C, Vehicle-to-Cloud

V2D, Vehicle-to-Device

V2G, Vehicle-to-Grid

V2P, Vehicle-to-Pedestrian

V2V, Vehicle-to-Vehicle

V2I, Vehicle-to-Infrastructure

By Offering Type:

Hardware

Software

By Connectivity Type:

DSRC Connectivity

Cellular Connectivity

By Technology Type:

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Automated Driver Assistance

Passenger Information System

Line of Sight

Intelligent Traffic Systems

Fleet & Asset Management

Parking Management System

Others

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: Denso Corporation

Harman International

Auto Talk Ltd

Qualcomm Technologies

Continental AG

NXP Semiconductor

Robert Bosch GMBH

Delphi Technologies

Cohda Wireless

Infineon Technologies

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the V2X Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the V2X Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted V2X Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the V2X Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

