The Agricultural Drones Market was valued at good revenue in 2019 and is projected to reach highest growth as compared to previous years by 2025, at a CAGR of double percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agricultural Drones Market
Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Agricultural Drones Market
The Agricultural Drones Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.
By Offering:
Hardware
Fixed Wing Drones
Rotary Blade Drones
Hybrid Drones
Software and Services
Data Management Software
Imaging Software
Data Analytics Software
Others
By Component:
Frames
Controller Systems
Propulsion Systems
Camera Systems
Navigation Systems
Batteries
Others
By Farming Environment:
Outdoor
Indoor
By Farm Produce:
Field Crops
Fruits & Vegetables
Dairy & Livestock
Others
Key Applications:
1. Precision Farming
2. Livestock Monitoring
3. Precision Fish Farming
4. Smart Greenhouse
5. Others
Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: DJI
PrecisionHawk
Trimble Inc.
Parrot Drones
3DR
AeroVironment, Inc.
Yamaha Motor Corp.
DroneDeploy
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.
OPTiM Corp.
Sentera, Inc.
Microdrones
Insitu Pacific Pty Ltd
Delair
Honeycomb Corporation
Micasense, Inc.
Pix4D Sa
Sensefly
Alti
Lockheed Martin Corp.
Gamaya
Atmos Uav
Skyx
Slantrange, Inc.
Nileworks Inc.
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Key questions Answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Agricultural Drones Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Agricultural Drones Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Agricultural Drones Market?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Agricultural Drones Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
