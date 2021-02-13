The Agricultural Drones Market was valued at good revenue in 2019 and is projected to reach highest growth as compared to previous years by 2025, at a CAGR of double percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agricultural Drones Market

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Agricultural Drones Market

The Agricultural Drones Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

By Offering:

Hardware

Fixed Wing Drones

Rotary Blade Drones

Hybrid Drones

Software and Services

Data Management Software

Imaging Software

Data Analytics Software

Others

By Component:

Frames

Controller Systems

Propulsion Systems

Camera Systems

Navigation Systems

Batteries

Others

By Farming Environment:

Outdoor

Indoor

By Farm Produce:

Field Crops

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy & Livestock

Others

Key Applications:

1. Precision Farming

2. Livestock Monitoring

3. Precision Fish Farming

4. Smart Greenhouse

5. Others

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: DJI

PrecisionHawk

Trimble Inc.

Parrot Drones

3DR

AeroVironment, Inc.

Yamaha Motor Corp.

DroneDeploy

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

OPTiM Corp.

Sentera, Inc.

Microdrones

Insitu Pacific Pty Ltd

Delair

Honeycomb Corporation

Micasense, Inc.

Pix4D Sa

Sensefly

Alti

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Gamaya

Atmos Uav

Skyx

Slantrange, Inc.

Nileworks Inc.

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Agricultural Drones Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Agricultural Drones Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Agricultural Drones Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Agricultural Drones Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

Purchase this Report at:

