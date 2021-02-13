The Automated Material Handling Equipment Market was valued at good revenue in 2019 and is projected to reach highest growth as compared to previous years by 2025, at a CAGR of double percentage during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automated Material Handling Equipment Market

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market

The Automated Material Handling Equipment Market can be split based on product types, major applications and regions.

by System Type

Unit Load Material Handling Systems

Bulk Load Material Handling Systems

by Function

Storage

Transportation

Assembly

Packaging

Distribution

Waste Handling

by Product

Robots

Conveyors and Sortation Systems

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Cranes

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)

Key Applications:

by Industry

Automotive

Chemicals

Aviation

Semiconductor & Electronics

E-Commerce

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Metals and Heavy Machinery

Others

Key companies covered / Analyzed in the report are: Toyota Industries

Jungheinrich

KION

Daifuku

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hanwha

John Bean Technologies

KUKA

BEUMER

Fives

KNAPP

Murata Machinery

SSI Schaefer

TGW

Viastore

Mobile Industrial Robots

Invia Robotics

Grabit

Avancon

Locus Robotics

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions Answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Automated Material Handling Equipment Market?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

