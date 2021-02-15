Global Metal Cans Market – Scope of the Report

Metal Cans means clean, empty metal containers made of aluminum or tin-plated or zinc-plated steel, commonly used for packaging food and beverages. They are used to store food, beverages, oil, chemicals, etc. Metal cans are light in weight and very easy to stack. Metal Cans can be made out of two or three pieces of metal. Can bodies be either formed as 3-piece welded cans (3PC), 2-piece drawn and redrawn (DRD) cans, or as 2-piece drawn and ironed (D&I) cans.

Competitive Landscape Metal Cans Market:Amcor Ltd., Ardagh Packaging Group Plc, Ball Corp., CPMC Holdings Ltd., CPMC Holdings Ltd., Crown Holdings Inc, Kian Joo Group, Rexam Plc, Silgan Containers Corporation, Sonoco Phoenix Inc.

The global metal cans market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the global metal cans market is divided into aluminium and steel. On the basis of application, the global metal cans market is divided into food, beverage, other end-user verticals.

To comprehend global Metal Cans market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

