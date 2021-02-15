Global Omega Ingredients Market – Scope of the Report

Omega ingredients include omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9, which are dietary constituents that influence human health. Omega ingredients have received a significant amount of research attention in the past decade as a nutritional food supplement. Omega-3 fatty acids are found in foods, such as fish and flaxseed, and dietary supplements, such as fish oil. There are three primary omega-3 fatty acids alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) where ALA is found mainly in plant oils such as flaxseed, soybean, and canola oils. Likewise, omega-6 and omega-9 are used in different dietary constituents

Competitive Landscape Omega Ingredients Market:AlgaeCytes, BASF SE, BioProcess Algae LLC, Cellana Inc., Corbion NV, Koninklijke DSM NV, Polaris SA, The Archer Daniels Midland Company

The global omega ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the global omega ingredients market is divided into Omega-3, Omega-6 and Omega-9. On the basis of application, the global omega ingredients market is divided into food and beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, and animal Nutrition.

To comprehend global Omega Ingredients market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

