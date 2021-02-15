Global Orange Extract Market – Scope of the Report

Orange extract is produced from oil from orange rind, water, and alcohol. The orange extract has a stronger orange taste as compared to orange juice and gives a fresh, clean, fruity citrus taste. Orange extract is mainly used in baked goods, sweets, homemade liqueurs, and added to marinades. Orange extract is commonly used to reduce sunburn, dark spots or age spots, and blemishes. Orange has many anti-aging ingredients, the most important being its rich source of vitamin E. Vitamin E is full of antioxidants and works to prevent wrinkles and lines.

The global orange extract market is segmented on the basis of form, category, and application. On the basis of form, the orange extract market is segmented into powder and liquid. On the basis of category, the orange extract market is segmented into organic and conventional. Based on application the market is segmented into food and beverage, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and others.

To comprehend global Orange Extract market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

