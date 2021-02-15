Global Sage Essential Oil Market – Scope of the Report

Sage is a plant and is native to the countries which are the nearby Mediterranean Sea. Its leaf consists of tannic acid, ursonic acid, carnosic acid, fumaric acid, niacin, flavones, chlorogenic acid, caffeic acid, and others and thus is used as an herbal healing agent. Sage essential oil is extracted by steam distillation from the leaf of the Salvia officinalis herb. They are referred to as the true stage, typical stage, dalmatian sage, and garden stage. Sage essential oil consists of borneol, cineole, and thujone. The oil also contains health beneficial properties such as antifungal, antioxidant, antiseptic, antibacterial, cicatrizant, and expectorant.

Competitive Landscape Sage Essential Oil Market: Aromatics International, Augusts Oil Ltd, Biolandes, Bontoux S.A, doTerra, Frontier Co-op., Lansdowne Chemicals, Sibelius Natural Products, Taytonn PTE LTD, Young Essential Oils

The global sage essential oil market is segmented on the basis of nature, end user and distribution channel. On the basis of nature, the global sage essential oil market is divided into organic and conventional. On the basis of application, the global sage essential oil market is divided into cosmetics & personal care industry, household care industry, and pharmaceutical industry. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into direct and indirect.

To comprehend global Sage Essential Oil market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

