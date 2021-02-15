The Global Breast Biopsies Market report offers industry overview including definitions, applications, classifications, and chain structure. The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the studied market, including key trends, historic data, current market scenario, opportunities, growth drivers, potential roadmap, and strategies of the market players. The report further includes regional analysis to evaluate the global presence of Breast Biopsies Market.
In order to simplify the industry analysis and forecast estimation for the Breast Biopsies Market, our research report delivers well-defined market scope and systematically developed research methodology.
Global Breast Biopsies Market: Segment Analysis
Each segment of the studied market is comprehensively evaluated in the research study. The segmentation analysis discussed in the report presents key opportunities available in the market through leading segments. Following are the segments discussed in the report:
By Type:
Needle Breast Biopsy
Core Needle Biopsy (CNB)
Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB)
Vacuum-assisted Biopsy (VAB)
Open Surgical Breast Biopsy
Excisional
Incisional
Liquid Breast Biopsy
Circulating Tumor Cells
Circulating Tumor DNA (CtDNA)
Others
By Product:
Biopsy Needles
Guidance Systems
Biopsy Tables
Localization Wires
Assay Kits
Liquid Biopsy Instruments
Others
By Guidance Technology:
Image-Guided Biopsy
Mammography-guided Stereotactic Biopsy
Ultrasound-guided Biopsy
MRI-guided Biopsy
Other Guidance Techniques
Liquid Biopsy
NGS-based Biopsy
PCR-based Biopsy
Microarray-based Biopsy
Others
By Application:
Early Cancer Screening
Therapy Selection
Treatment Monitoring
Recurrence Monitoring
Others
By End-User:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Diagnostic Centers
Others
Regional Analysis:
The global BREAST BIOPSIES market is segmented as Segment A, Segment B, Segment C. Based on segment A, the market is categorized as sub segment A, sub segment B, sub segment C. Segment B covers sub segment A, sub segment B. The regional segmentation of the market includes North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).
The Following are the Key Features of Global Breast Biopsies Market Report:
- Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis
- Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis
- Market Forecast Analysis for 2020-2025
- Market Segments by Geographies and Countries
- Market Segment Trend and Forecast
- Market Analysis and Recommendations
- Price Analysis
- Key Market Driving Factors
- BREAST BIOPSIES Market Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.
Key Players:
This section of the report includes a precise analysis of major players with company profile, market value, and SWOT analysis. The report also includes manufacturing cost analysis, raw materials analysis, key suppliers of the product, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, etc. Following companies are assessed in the report:
Hologic Inc.
Danaher Corporation
QIAGEN
Illumina Inc.
Merit Medical Systems
Medtronic
IZI Medical Products
STERYLAB
Scion Medical Technologies
Biocept Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Leica Biosystems Nussloch
- Bard, Inc
Becton and Dickinson Company
Argon Medical Devices
Cook Medical Incorporated
Encapsule medical Devices
Ethicon Endo Surgery
Intact Medical Corporation
Galini
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
Other Players
